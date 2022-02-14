B.C. drivers can renew their insurance online starting in May, officials say

Drivers in British Columbia will soon be able to renew their personal vehicle insurance online as the province discontinues dates on licence plate decals.

In a news briefing with ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez Monday, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said the changes will come into effect May 1, but some drivers will be able to renew their insurance earlier than that.

"ICBC customers renewing policies effective on or after May 1, 2022, will have the option to renew their policy online by computer, tablet or mobile device," he said.

Farnworth added that customers can renew their policies up to 44 days in advance.

"If your insurance expires May 1, you can renew it online starting March 17," he said.

May 1 is also the final day that B.C. drivers will be required to display a licence plate validation decal to show they have insurance, the province said.

ICBC said it's making a one-time investment of up to $1 million to enhance and expand the automated licence plate recognition program, which helps law enforcement detect unlicensed and uninsured drivers.

The province said the cost of the investment will be offset by savings related to manufacturing and distributing the decals.

"The online insurance renewal initiative offers British Columbians a more convenient way to renew their ICBC auto insurance," said Farnworth. "Working through the RCMP, police agencies in B.C. will be enhancing and expanding the automated licence plate recognition program that exists today."

B.C. is following in the footsteps of many other provinces and territories that have eliminated decals, including Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and the Northwest Territories.

"Online insurance renewals add to the growing number of digital options available to customers, providing greater convenience, choice and flexibility for British Columbians," said Jimenez.

ICBC said the new online service will also allow customers to change their address, apply for discounts and update the drivers listed on their policy and modify how they use their vehicle.

More online features are expected to become available in the future.