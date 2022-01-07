Changes to isolation requirements come into effect on P.E.I.

Changes to isolation requirements came into effect Friday on Prince Edward Island.

“As the Omicron variant has a shorter incubation period (time from exposure to onset of symptoms) than previous strains of COVID-19, many jurisdictions have recently changed isolation requirements,” reads a news release from the province.

Fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19:

must isolate for seven days (reduced from 10 days) following the onset of symptoms or a positive test if not symptomatic (whichever is shorter)

may leave isolation after seven days if they do not have symptoms or if symptoms are improving, including no fever for at least 24 hours

should not visit high-risk settings or individuals (long term care, community care or child care centres) from 10 days from the beginning of isolation

Individuals positive for COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated:

must isolate for 10 days following the onset of symptoms or a positive test, whichever is shortest

Fully vaccinated close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19:

must isolate for at least 96 hours after their last exposure to the case and test on day four

provided they do not have symptoms and have a negative test on day four from a Health PEI clinic, they can leave isolation

should self-monitor for symptoms for another six days (or 10 days since last exposure)

during this 10 day period, they should not visit high risk settings or individuals

Close contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated:

must isolate for seven days after last exposure to the case

can leave self-isolation on day seven if they have no symptoms and a negative test at a Health PEI clinic

must monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for another three days and isolate and test if any symptoms develop

should not visit high risk settings or individuals for 10 days from the start of isolation

The changes affect all current close contacts who are in isolation.

“Anyone who is not symptomatic and currently in self-isolation longer than the new 96 hour (if fully vaccinated) or seven day (if not fully vaccinated) requirements, must have a negative test result from a Health PEI testing clinic. Anyone who is fully vaccinated and has already had a day 4 or 6 negative test, does not need to be tested again,” reads the release.

CASE COUNT

Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.’s chief public health officer, announced 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with 116 recoveries and 1,550 active infections.

Over the last seven days there has been an average of 155 cases per day, according to Morrison.

There are two people in hospital being treated for COVID-19, one of whom is in intensive care. There is also one person in hospital for other reasons who has tested positive for COVID-19.

TESTING REQUIREMENTS

Testing on the Island will continue to be limited to the following:

symptomatic individuals

close contacts of positive cases

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive at a point-of-entry

confirmatory tests for individuals who test preliminary positive with a rapid antigen test

The province says anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate until they are able to be tested and continue to isolate after being tested until a negative result is received.

VACCINATION RATES

As of Wednesday, Jan. 5, 95.6 per cent of eligible Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 92.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses and 47 per cent of children age five to 11 years have received their first dose. Almost 24,000 people have received their third dose of COVID-19 booster.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics or at one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.