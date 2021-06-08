Changes to Manitoba public health orders to be announced tomorrow: Pallister

Manitoba's premier says the province's top doctor will be outlining proposed changes to the public health orders on Wednesday.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Premier Brian Pallister said the province is trying to avoid a 'yo-yo effect' of removing restrictions and then having to put them in place again.

"I will repeat, however, that we remain the hotspot in terms of our number for positive test outcomes for COVID tests," he said. "That means an abundance of caution has to be used because what we do not want to do is worsen what is already a very serious situation."

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, hinted on Monday that the province may soon allow outdoor gatherings with friends.

"We're not in a position to significantly loosen anything right now," Roussin said during the news conference on Monday, adding outdoor settings are less risky.

Manitoba's current health orders – which prohibit gatherings of people from different households – are set to expire at 12:01 a.m. on June 12.

