Changes to North Bay Main Street reconstruction

The City of North Bay is changing the starting location of the reconstruction of Main Street happening this spring.

Instead of starting on Cassells Street, the city said the Making Over Main Street project will begin at Sherbrooke Street and will proceed westward.

The Downtown Improvement Area made the request and the contracting company has confirmed the change will have no impact on the project cost or completion date

City officials told CTV News the project is expected to start next month and be finished in 2024.