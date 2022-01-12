Changes to transit services in Waterloo Region and Brantford

Grand River Transit and Brantford Transit have announced new service changes.

While GRT is reducing the frequency of some routes, Brantford is increasing capacity on its buses.

GRAND RIVER TRANSIT

Starting on Jan. 12, Grand River Transit is cutting back service on four of its routes.

They said it's in response to the spread of the Omicron variant and staffing shortages.

Here's a list of those changes:

Route 10 - Service reduced from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes during the day. Route 10A is cancelled.

Route 110 – Service reduced from every 15 minutes to every 30 minutes during the day. All trips after 6:15 p.m. are cancelled.

Route 61 - Extra trips between Shantz Hill/Preston Parkway and Conestoga College during the peak morning and afternoon periods are cancelled. (Service from the Cambridge Centre Station and Conestoga College's Doon Campus will continue to operate every 30 minutes)

Route 6 – Trips leaving Fairway Station at 6:45 p.m. are cancelled.

Grand River Transit said the changes will remain in place until further notice.

More information can be found on GRT's website or the GRT's Twitter feed.

BRANTFORD TRANSIT

Brantford Transit, meanwhile, is increasing ridership capacity from 17 to 33 passengers on board their buses.

The change, approved by the Brant County Health Unit, will go into effect starting Jan. 14.

Brantford Transit said buses will carry a full seat load with no standing.

Adding that half-hour service will continue Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to accommodate the morning rush, with hourly service from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There is also hourly service starting at 6 a.m. on Sundays.