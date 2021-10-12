Changes to Winnipeg's low-income bus pass policy could be coming

Changes could be coming to the policy for the City of Winnipeg’s low-income bus pass.

The city’s public works committee is holding a meeting on Tuesday, where the ‘WINNpass’ will be discussed. This is a program that allows individuals with a low income to buy monthly transit passes at a reduced rate.

Currently, organizations that help new immigrants can help a person qualify for the pass.

Now, the public works committee will vote on whether to allow non-profits that help people dealing with poverty to also help people qualify for the bus pass

According to the city’s website, there will also be a presentation regarding the one-year review of the WINNpass.

More information on the low-income bus pass can be found online.