Changing of the guards at councils across southwestern Ontario

Municipal councils across Ontario are seeing new and returning mayors and councillors ushered into city hall as new four-year terms begin.

In Waterloo region and surrounding area, several city councils held their inaugural meetings on Tuesday night.

From the debate over a consumption treatment site to the Amazon Warehouse in Blair and the proposal for high-rise buildings, it was a turbulent four years for Cambridge.

On Tuesday, as a new council was sworn in with Jan Liggett taking the helm as mayor, she promised a fresh start for the city.

“While we have monumental tasks to work through this term of council we have the good fortune of having more than half of council, myself included, being brand new to our roles,” said Liggett. “This year the people of Cambridge gave us a gift through the election process, they gave us something different than in the past. The opportunity to start fresh with a diverse and dynamic group of people.”

Four new councillors were also sworn in tonight, including Corey Kimpson in ward three, Ross Earnshaw in ward four, Sheri Roberts in ward five and Adam Cooper in ward six.

A new era in Woodstock is also beginning tonight.

New mayor Jerry Acchione was sworn in along with the rest of council.

Acchione, who is a former councillor, highlighted a promise for council to be more open, transparent and accountable to the public.

News update: This evening, Council was sworn in for the 2022-2026 term at the Inauguration Ceremony. Read the details at https://t.co/nNdTuDYoos pic.twitter.com/xtAmK859fa

“I am humbled by the support I’ve received and honoured to serve as your Mayor for the next four years,” said Acchione in a news release. “I am excited to work alongside this great council on your behalf. Throughout my campaign I, along with many of my fellow members of council, made a promise to be more open, transparent and accountable to the public. We encourage everyone to look for opportunities to learn, get involved and to help us build the community we’re all proud to call home.”

The first meeting of the new term is Thursday evening.

Brantford's new term of council was also sworn in - including re-elected mayor Kevin Davis.

His inaugural address called on council to work together on a common vision.

He says the growing city will see new opportunities for employment, attainable housing, education, retail, entertainment and transportation.

This was also the first council inauguration in the new city hall on Dalhousie Street.

Over in Guelph, re-elected mayor Cam Guthrie was back in the chambers along with several returning and new faces.

Tonight was the inauguration of the new 2022-26 term of #Guelph council. #TeamGuelph here we come! Many thanks to all that have helped me along the way! Wishing each councillor a successful term and my best to all our great @cityofguelph staff! pic.twitter.com/PBLPRx6qv1

There are five new councillors after four of them did not seek re-election.

Newcomer Ken Yee Chew unseated Mark MacKinnon.

“We’ll officially welcome Guelph’s new and returning city council members as part of a formal inauguration meeting,” said Stephen O’Brien, Guelph’s city clerk in a news release. “We encourage Guelphites to tune in online and witness this important milestone in our municipal democratic process.”

The new council was led into the council chambers by the Guelph Pipe Band and honour guard from the Guelph Police Service, Guelph Fire and Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service before being sworn in formally by the city clerk.

The City of Waterloo will hold its inaugural council meeting on Nov. 21.

On Tuesday morning, Kitchner Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said on Twitter the new team started their term of service.

He also shared a photo of the new council.

On October 24, residents of the @CityKitchener elected this group to serve our city for the next four years. Today, we start our term of service - humbled by the trust you have put in us and honoured to serve our community! This is your 2022-2026 #Kitchener City Council. pic.twitter.com/wgNVW584mO