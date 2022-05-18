Chantel Moore shot by N.B. police officer in chest, abdomen and leg, inquest hears
The pathologist who conducted an autopsy on Chantel Moore says the 26-year-old Indigenous woman was shot twice in the chest, once in the abdomen and once in her left leg.
Moore was killed by a police officer in Edmundston, N.B., on June 4, 2020, during a wellness check, after police say she advanced toward the responding officer while holding a knife.
Dr. Marek Godlewski is testifying on Day 3 of the coroner's inquest in Fredericton into Moore's death, and he told jurors she died of gunshot wounds.
Twice during this morning's testimony Moore's mother, Martha Martin, became emotional and had to be helped out of the room.
Forensic toxicologist James Wigmore told the inquest today that Moore had the equivalent of five beers in her system when she was killed, adding that she would not have shown any serious signs of intoxication.
The coroner's jury is expected to make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths under similar circumstances.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2022.
-
Interim Waterloo regional police chief namedRegion of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman says Inspector John Goodman will take over as interim police chief when current chief Bryan Larkin leaves in July.
-
Free permits offered for Calgary's 2022 Neighbour Day celebrationThe annual celebration started back in 2014 as a way to honour the support and generosity Calgarians showed each other during the devastating 2013 floods.
-
Man pushed to the ground, punched in the face in unprovoked attack at SkyTrain station: policeAn unprovoked attack at a SkyTrain station led to a man being arrested in New Westminster last week, local police say.
-
Fisheries Department issuing licenses in N.L. without checking boat registration: TSBAn investigation into a fatal 2020 fishing accident in Newfoundland has prompted the Transportation Safety Board to call on the federal Fisheries Department to change the way it issues fishing licences.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who could be in Simcoe CountyA Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a federal offender known to frequent areas of Simcoe County.
-
Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck: Winnipeg policeA cyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition on Wednesday after a crash with a garbage truck at a Winnipeg intersection.
-
MS Walk returns to North Glenmore Park on May 29After being put on pause due to the pandemic, the Jayman BUILT MS Walk is set to return as an in-person event on May 29 at North Glenmore Park.
-
Police investigating incident involving airsoft gun in Carleton PlacePolice received a report from a passerby of a female sitting in a vehicle holding a gun in a parking lot on John Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa WednesdayOttawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday and another drop in hospitalization figures.