'Chaos' at Vancouver council meeting delays vote on controversial Broadway Plan

A chaotic meeting at Vancouver City Hall pushed back a vote on a controversial proposal that would see the city's Broadway corridor become another downtown-like area.

There were tense moments, confused councillors and several amendments presented at a standing committee on policy and strategic priorities meeting Thursday, which focused on the Broadway Plan. The project's vision is to transform Broadway as the subway line is built with high-density housing to accommodate an extra 50,000 people.

An earlier meeting on the topic saw more than 200 people sign up to speak to council with many opposed to the idea. Even the city's park board is opposed to the plan, citing a lack of green space.

But city staff have previously said survey results show strong public support for the plan.

Council hoped to reach a conclusion during Thursday's meeting on whether the project would move to its next step, but the vote was moved to June 22 as proceedings were repeatedly stalled.

"I'm having a really hard time with the chaos that's being involved in some pretty major decisions here," Coun. Christine Boyle said at one point in the meeting.

At a another moment, Coun. Melissa De Genova asked if she was only allowed to speak to one of her proposed amendments or if she was "also allowed to speak to chaos."

Coun. Adriane Carr, who was chairing the meeting, asked her to focus on her amendment only.

"Thank you, as long as you can ask others to focus on theirs as well," De Genova replied.

Despite the interruptions, there a few key amendments were passed, including one that would allow renters forced out of their homes for construction to return to the new building at the same price and to the same unit size. Previously, the unit size was not guaranteed under the proposal.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit