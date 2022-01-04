Chapleau woman wins $583K in Timmins hospital's 50/50 draw

Buying tickets at the last minute paid off for a Chapleau woman, who won $583,130 in the December 50/50 draw by the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation.

Lisa LeClaire from Chapleau had already bought tickets for the draw when she found two Visa gift cards in her purse.

LeClaire checked the cards and found they still had money on them, said a news release from the foundation Tuesday.

She decided "to splurge on two more $75 tickets as you see the jackpot is growing incredibly fast," the release said.

"Imagine now that second purchase of $75 on the last evening held the winning number."

LeClaire's last-minute purchase ended up winning her the biggest jackpot the foundation has given away yet.

"When Lisa received the call from the foundation team, she was at work," the release said.

"Lisa was over the moon excited. She asked us to repeat the great news about five times to her co-workers on speaker as she was definitely in shock! Lisa’s initial plans are helping her parents, investing in an education fund for her son, buying a vehicle and donating to charity."