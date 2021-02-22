The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has received a new industrial-sized freezer donated by Chapman’s Canada to support the region’s COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

“The support from Chapman’s Canada through the donation of this freezer will help us immensely in our efforts to vaccinate Windsor-Essex County residents against COVID-19 in the coming months. We are extremely grateful for this donation,” says CEO Theresa Marentette.

The health unit says the new freezer will be used to store the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the required storage temperatures of -70 C.

“We are very appreciative of this contribution,” Marentette says. “And to answer the question everyone’s been asking, no it did not come with ice cream, but yes it will hold vaccine.”

The region is currently in Phase 1 of the Ontario government’s vaccine roll-out plan which includes those in LTC cares, health care workers, adults in indigenous populations, adult recipients of chronic home care, and those 80 years and older.

There has been 11,381 people in Windsor-Essex who have received both doses of the vaccine.

The WEHCU has a newly updated section of their website with further information regarding the local vaccine roll-out.