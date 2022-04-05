Chapman's donates medical supplies to the war in Ukraine.

It's not just ice cream leaving the Chapman's Ice Cream factory.

Several pallets of medical supplies are on the way to the areas of Ukraine needing them most as the local dessert producer continues to send support to the front lines.

Recently the Markdale producer partnered with SMRS Construction, Georgian Hills Vineyards, Johnson & Schwass Professional Corporation, and The Oshawa Church Hockey League. This partnership helped purchase 1,605 intermediate high-risk first aid kits, "much needed in areas affected by Russian bombings."

Chapman's marketing manager Lesya Chapman has friends and family in Ukraine.

"We are in constant communication with the people on the ground affected by the latest aggression," Lesya says.

"We have noticed a great demand in medical kits like this and decided to focus our efforts on this initiative, which we hope will make a difference."

Supplies were purchased from Findlay Scientific out of Laval, Quebec, which Champman's says offered to sell the items at cost, with each kit containing 215 lifesaving items.

"We need to do more for Ukraine. With no end in sight of the horrific bombings of civilian targets in Ukraine, we wanted to provide something that would be portable and easy to distribute," said Ashley Chapman, VP of Chapman's.

"If we can save one life, it will be more than worth the money and effort to get these into the hands of Ukrainians," he concluded.

According to the company, it's donated $50,000 to the Canada Ukraine Foundation earlier this month. Its social media campaign #StandWithUkraine reached more than two million people and over 5,000 donations for the same cause.