Chapman's Ice Cream providing Ukrainian support in Owen Sound

Months after the war in Ukraine started, many continue to flee the country for safer ground here in Canada.

With many leaving everything they know behind, Chapman's Ice Cream is teaming up with the City of Owen Sound to help them settle in.

"What if we could do better? What if we could provide proper comfortable accommodations somewhere in the area for these families and create a small community," said Lesya Chapman, Chapman's Ice Cream marketing manager.

What started as a thought by Chapman to host a family at their home quickly morphed into Chapman's Ice Cream leasing a building from the City of Owen Sound for two years to host six or seven Ukrainian families in four refurbished apartments.

"Washed and dumped and painted. Contacted the entire community to help us with donations of beds and furniture, and you can't even recognize this place anymore," Chapman said.

Volunteers from the Grey Bruce Community have gone above and beyond renovations to even try and personalize this new home.

"We wanted the house to be pretty much as perfect as we can make it. Of course, we have no idea what kind of trauma these people have been through, and we don't know their expectations," said Neale Kemp, project coordinator.

"Different community groups came together, some with hammers, some with dollars and some with donations," said Ian Boddy, Owen Sound mayor.

"It all came together quickly in a couple of weeks with a lot of hard work, but I think this is representative of our community and how we pull together when we need to."

This project is personal for Chapman, who was born and raised in Ukraine. "My mother is in Ukraine. My entire family is in Ukraine. The people I grew up with are all there. Many of them are now on the front lines fighting," Chapman said.

This transition is more than shelter and household items. The structure is in place to cover everything from schooling to mental health.

"Help them connect with settlement services, help them find the jobs, help them learn the English language," Chapman said.

"And then make them sustainable enough so they can move into the community, find their own accommodations, and pretty much integrate into our community."

Organizers expect at least three Ukrainian families to move into their new temporary homes by the end of the month.