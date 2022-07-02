iHeartRadio

Chappell Farms kicks off its Summer Festival

Barrie's Chappell Farms began its Summer Festival on Saturday.

The farm is offering a petting zoo, corn maze and hay rides throughout the summer.

There is also a tricycle track and a new walking trail for enjoyment.

Tickets can be purchased at the farm or online until the Fall Festival begins on September 5.

More information about the Summer Festival can be found here. 

