Chappell Farms welcomes spring with Easter festivities

A spring favourite at Barrie's Chappell Farms is back after a two-year hiatus.

The 22nd annual 'Spring Festival' begins on Saturday, running both days on the April 9 weekend and four days over Easter.

Children can visit animals and enjoy a wagon ride, a magic show or an Easter Egg Hunt.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last Easter Egg Hunt running at 5 p.m.

The Spring Festival runs regardless of the weather.

Tickets can be purchased online or on-site.