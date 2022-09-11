Charest says Conservatives need to unify, but he's returning to private sector

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest says he will return to working in the private sector after losing the Conservative party leadership race to Pierre Poilievre.

Poilievre won on a resounding first-ballot victory earning almost 70 per cent of members' support and capturing nearly all ridings across the country.

Charest placed a distant second, scoring just 16 per cent after running a campaign where he pitched himself as having the experience needed to win the next election.

In a video posted today on social media, Charest says it's time to unite behind Poilievre and pledged to remain active in the party.

His former campaign co-chair also wrote an opinion piece in the National Post saying Charest will not run as a candidate in the next election.

Mike Coates also poured water on speculation that anyone on his team has plans to form a second party now that Poilievre has won.

Talk of such a move emerged in light of how some centrists and progressives in the party voiced concern over what direction Poilievre may take the party, given his support for right-wing populism that fuelled last winters' truckers convoy.

(The Canadian Press)