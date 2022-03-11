Charest says he has the recipe to unite Canada in Conservative Party leadership campaign kickoff

The race to become the next leader of the federal Conservative Party just got a little more crowded.

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest officially kicked off his campaign in Calgary Thursday night, telling supporters he is the one who can bring a fractured Conservative Party together, but that he needs Albertans' help to do it.

He may have the lengthiest political resume of any candidate running to lead the party, but Charest may actually not have the name recognition – the branding – he needs to build enough support outside Quebec to earn the top job.

That's partly what prompted Charest to launch his campaign out west, in the heart – and wallet – of Conservative Canada.

"You know one thing Albertans feel strongly about and that it's not where you're from, and it's not your name or your diploma that determines what your future is. I've always loved that about Alberta and Albertans. In this province, I have a lot of people I've worked with over the years who are friends, who are colleagues who will be there (for me)," Charest said.

Charest led the federal Conservatives a quarter-century ago. He also spent nearly a decade as the premier of Quebec. Still, Charest's profile in western Canada isn't nearly what it is in eastern Canada, and any federal Conservative leader needs not only Alberta votes, but Alberta cash.

"Conservatives in Alberta play an outsized role in financing the Conservative. Party," said University of Calgary political scientist Lisa Young. "The donor base of the party is very much based in Alberta and if Charest can't make inroads into that donor base, it's going to mean trouble for him."

Charest says the country is divided right now and that he can bring them together. He says the current perceived front runner for the job, Pierre Polivere would never be more than an opposition leader, whereas he could be prime minister.

"Charest was premier of Quebec for nine years," Young said. "He was a federal cabinet minister. He has experience governing and so there's a credibility there."

Charest becomes the fourth person to enter the race. The Conservatives choose their new leader in September.

Former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair says Jean Charest will "have a fairly easy time" winning the CPC leadership and "make very quick work of Pierre Poilievre."



Mulcair was in Jean Charest's cabinet when Charest was the Quebec Premier #cdnpoli https://t.co/Kx896YbDST pic.twitter.com/C1ToyKbB7Z