Charge against suspect allegedly involved in death of Toronto man upgraded to second-degree murder

Police have upgraded the charge against a suspect who they say was involved in the death of a Toronto man last week from aggravated assault to second-degree murder.

On Feb. 10, at approximately 8:35 a.m., police responded to a call for a possible sudden death in the area of Grandravine and Futura drives in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood. At that time, it was alleged that a man had collapsed and was believed to be deceased, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man who they said had obvious signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two days later, police identified the victim as 59-year-old Toronto resident Jorge Zapata. He is the city's 11th homicide victim of the year.

Jorge Langevin, 37, of Toronto was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that charge was upgraded to second-degree murder. He appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday.

The relationship between Zapata and Langevin, if any, has not been disclosed by police.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.