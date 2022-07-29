Charge announced, victim identified in deadly Abbotsford, B.C., assault

A charge has been announced and the victim identified after an assault in Abbotsford, B.C., became fatal Thursday night.

The Abbotsford Police Department said it was called at about 4:45 p.m. about an assault in progress on Eastview Street near Terry Fox Avenue.

When investigators arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She died at the scene.

"We are in the preliminary stages of this investigation," Abbotsford police said in a news release. "A 48-year-old man was arrested at scene and is known to the victim. He remains in police custody."

The investigation was transitioned to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

In an update Friday afternoon, IHIT said Inderjit Sandhu was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kamaljit Sandhu. Investigators said the Sandhus have two children, aged 16 and 21. They're both with extended family now.

"This was traumatic to all the family and neighbours," said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT in a news release. "Support services and resources are being made available to all those who need it."

IHIT said their investigation is ongoing, adding no further details will be released while it's before the court.