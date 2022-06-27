Charge laid after assault on cyclist in London

A London man has been arrested after a cyclist was assaulted in the city on Thursday, according to police.

As CTV News London reported last week, Peter Riley was recovering after he says he was punched by the driver of a motor vehicle during his commute in the area of Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street north.

Social media comments poured in after Riley's wife shared images of her husband with significant swelling and a deep purple bruise around his partially-shut left eye. A small gash was also evident on his cheek.

A 45-year-old has been charged with one count of assault.