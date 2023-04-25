Charge laid after driver caught speeding 104 km/h through west London, Ont.

A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.

According to a tweet from the London Police Service, an officer with the Traffic Management Unit recently stopped a driver who was clocked in at 104 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone in the west end of the city.

The driver was charged with stunt driving.

In addition their vehicle was impounded for 14 days and their licence suspended for 30 days.

Police once again remind the public to “slow down.”