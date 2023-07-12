Charge laid after east-end disturbance

A 39-year-old man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer after a disturbance happened Tuesday.

Police were called to a Chesley Avenue address in east London around 4:30 a.m.

Officers said they needed to use a Taser to subdue the suspect after he resisted arrest.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody with a court date scheduled at a later date to answer to the charges.