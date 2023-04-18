Charge laid after multi-vehicle collision sends 3 to hospital

A driver is facing a careless driving charge after a three-vehicle collision south of London, Ont. on Monday afternoon sent three people to hospital.

According to a release, at approximately 3:11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue south of Thomson Line in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

Three drivers were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old from London was charged with careless driving.

Highbury Avenue between Thomson Line and Carr Road was closed for several hours while police investigated, but has since been reopened.