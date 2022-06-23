Charge laid following investigation into assault at Regina Correctional Centre: RCMP
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
RCMP have charged a Manitoba man with assault following an investigation into an alleged altercation at the Regina Provincial Correctional Centre in February.
RCMP said it launched an investigation into a reported assault involving a guard and an inmate on February 25, 2022.
Following investigation in conjunction with Provincial Crown Prosecution, RCMP charged a 29-year-old man from Winnipeg, Man. with one count of assault.
He will appear in Regina Provincial Court on July 27.
