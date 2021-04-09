Charge laid following Kitchener collision

A Kitchener man is facing a driving charge following a two-vehicle crash that sent another man to hospital.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Waterloo police responded to the intersection of Victoria Street South and Park Street in Kitchener for a collision involving a car and motorcycle.

Police say the car was travelling west on Park Street when the driver turned left onto Victoria Street South, striking the rider of the motorcycle that was travelling east on Park Street.

The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Kitchener male, was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged the driver of the car, a 43-year-old man, with Turn Not in Safety under the Highway Traffic Act.

The intersection was partially closed for three hours while officers investigated.

Any witnesses are asked to call the Traffic Services Unit with Waterloo regional police.