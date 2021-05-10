Charge laid in Burnaby shooting that left man dead, innocent bystander injured

A 20-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with Saturday's brazen daylight shooting in Burnaby, B.C., which left one man dead and an innocent bystander injured.

Authorities said the apparent target had just walked out of a business on 6th Avenue when a gunman shot him multiple times. The 19-year-old victim was killed.

On Monday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team revealed that a second victim arrived in hospital later that day with a gunshot wound.

"Investigators determine that he was in the same immediate area as our victim as the time of the shooting," Supt. Dave Chauhan said. "What I can tell you is that this individual is an innocent victim, and he just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Police managed to locate and arrest a suspect, and one count of first-degree murder was approved against him on Sunday.

"Similar to other recent acts of violence in the region this was a brazen daylight shooting and upsetting for the community. We share their concerns and are committed to solving each and every case," Chauhan said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.