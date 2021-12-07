Charge laid in east end hit-and-run crash
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
London police have charged a man in connection with a crash that left a female pedestrian with serious injuries.
The crash happened just before midnight on Nov. 29 in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Brydges Street.
A 32-year-old London man has now been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.
The 31-year-old woman who was injured in the crash remains in hospital in fair condition.
The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in March 2022.
