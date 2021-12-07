Charge laid in east end hit-and-run crash

London police have charged a man in connection with a crash that left a female pedestrian with serious injuries.

The crash happened just before midnight on Nov. 29 in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Brydges Street.

A 32-year-old London man has now been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The 31-year-old woman who was injured in the crash remains in hospital in fair condition.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court in March 2022.