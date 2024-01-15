Charge laid in Hwy. 17 crash involving school bus, commercial vehicle

Police say the driver of a commercial vehicle has been charged after crashing into a school bus with students on board on Highway 17 in Greater Sudbury on Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. west of Stinson Road in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury, Ontario Provincial Police said in a tweet on X.

"A (commercial motor vehicle) collided into the back end of a school bus, which was transporting students to school," OPP said in a news release.

"No injuries were reported."

The 48-year-old driver of the transport truck is from Sudbury and is charged with careless driving.

The highway was reduced to one lane and fully reopened around noon.

Police and paramedics were on scene shortly after the collision occurred and there were no reported injuries at that time, Renee Boucher of the Sudbury Student Services Consortium said in an email to CTV News.

"The consortium urges all drivers to exercise caution and vigilance around school buses, particularly when they are approaching railway crossings," Boucher, the consortium's executive director, said.

"Adhering to traffic regulations ensures the safety of not only the students but also the entire community."

No injuries have been reported and the highway will be reduced to one lane during the investigation.

ROAD CLOSURE IN SUPERIOR EAST

Meanwhile north of Sault Ste. Marie, OPP has closed Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay due to poor weather conditions.

There is no estimated reopening time.

Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay CLOSED due to poor weather conditions. Duration of closure unknown.