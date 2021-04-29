Charge laid in Sturgeon County shooting

A Sturgeon County man has been charged with aggravated assault in a shooting on April 24.

Derek Spiess, 34, faces a handful of other charges, including uttering threats and two counts of careless use of a firearm.

Redwater Mounties were called around 10 p.m. that Saturday to a home where a man had been shot.

The victim is still in hospital, but is stable, police said Thursday.

Spiess is said to have fled the scene before RCMP arrived, but was found several hours later several kilometres away from the scene.

He is in police custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Fort Saskatchewan on Thursday to speak to bail.