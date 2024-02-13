Charges after Timmins driver hits hydro pole, sparking power outage

A collision involving a parked car and a hydro pole caused a power outage in South Porcupine last weekend.

The 32-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving as a result.

The incident happened on the evening of Feb. 10 at the intersection of Main Street and Essa Avenue in South Porcupine.

“Based on investigation, it was determined that the driver of a pickup truck struck a parked vehicle and a hydro pole, resulting in a power outage affecting South Porcupine and sections of Porcupine for a number of hours, Timmins police said in a news release Tuesday.

“No injuries were sustained by the driver while the vehicles involved sustained significant damage.”