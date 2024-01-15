Charges after two people found passed out in vehicle in the middle of the road in northern Ont.

Two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been charged following a call for service on Hardwood Road in Baldwin Township on Jan. 12.

Ontario Provincial Police responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of Hardwood Road with both vehicle occupants passed out.

“Upon arrival, police observed the vehicle in the middle of the roadway,” the OPP said in a news release Monday.

“Police were able to wake both occupants, and the driver was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.”

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected fentanyl, suspected cocaine and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

A 34-year-old from the Sault is charged with impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking, three counts of driving while prohibited and two counts of driving while suspended.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on Monday.

The second suspect, age 27, is charged with drug possession and possession of property obtained by crime. They have a Feb. 5 court date in the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola.

