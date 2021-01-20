Charges against a former Kitchener vice principal who was accused of sex-related crimes against teens have been dropped.

Reuben Lazar was on trial for sex assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation involving two teenaged boys.

On Wednesday, Justice Gary Hearn dismissed those charges. The judge told court he had concerns with the evidence.

Lazar was first charged with seven counts of sexual-related charges against teens, but during the trial three of those charges were withdrawn.

Lazar was convicted in 2019 of molesting a teenage boy and served a 10-month sentence. During that trial more victims came forward.

At the time of Lazar’s arrest in 2016, he was a vice principal at Forest Heights Collegiate Institute. He previously worked at W.T. Townshend Public School and MacGregor Public School.