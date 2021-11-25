Charges approved against Surrey RCMP officer after arrest

Charges have been approved against a Surrey RCMP officer, stemming from a suspect's arrest last December.

The BC Prosecution Service said Wednesday Const. Zubair Mohammed Hassan was charged with one count of assault and one count of uttering threats.

BCPS said the suspect's arrest happened on Dec. 9, but no further details were given.

Hassan's first court appearance is Dec. 13 and the BCPS said it won't be releasing additional information.

Surrey is the process of transitioning from using the RCMP to establishing its own municipal police force.

The transition from an RCMP detachment to a municipal police force is scheduled to take another step next week. On Nov. 30, members of the newly formed Surrey Police Service will be deployed along with the Surrey RCMP.

Mounties will remain in charge of the jurisdiction at this stage, but the SPS will take over when ready.