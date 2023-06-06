Charges dropped against Alberta woman accused of mailing animals

Crown prosecutors say charges against an Alberta woman accused of mailing two puppies and a kitten have been dropped.

Jill Marshall was charged in 2019 after Canada Post workers in Milo, Alta., discovered the animals inside two packages.

The Vulcan County Emergency Services, the agency that investigated the incident, found a puppy and kitten in one box that showed up on May 7, 2019, and a puppy in a second box that arrived at the post office 10 days later.

Both packages were addressed and had appropriate postage, though the animals themselves had additional stamps on their heads.

Marshall was charged under Alberta's Animal Protection Act and her trial was supposed to begin on Tuesday, but the Crown said the charges against her were stayed.

The agency says it had consulted with an animal expert in the case and determined there was no likelihood of conviction.

Milo is located approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Calgary.