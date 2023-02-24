Charges filed against Calgary woman in Wheatland County police shooting

Following an investigation into a police shooting in mid-February, charges have been filed against a Calgary woman.

The incident took place Feb. 12 at around 2:15 p.m., when Airdrie RCMP say they received a call from Calgary police about an erratic driver.

Officers located the vehicle and tried a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and the pursuit was ended.

A Calgary police helicopter maintained visual contact with the vehicle and advised officers that it was travelling at high speed, sometimes driving into oncoming lanes.

Officers were able to stop the vehicle using a tire deflation device, close to the intersection of Highway 564 and Range Road 245 in Wheatland County.

When an officer tried to arrest the driver, an altercation took place and the officer shot the driver a number of times.

The driver was transported to hospital via STARS air ambulance with gunshot wounds.

CTV News has confirmed that the driver had a knife.

Following an investigation, the driver, Kerry Jolene Funk, 37, of Calgary, has been charged with the following:

Assault peace officer with a weapon;

Flight from peace officer;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Possess a weapon for dangerous purpose;and

Utter threats

Funk was released on conditions. She's scheduled to appear in Airdrie provincial court on April 20.