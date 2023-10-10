Charges for North Bay driver found slumped over in vehicle

A 37-year-old driver has been charged after North Bay police came upon an idling vehicle with its lights on and an unconscious driver inside.

Powassan Ontario Provincial Police made the discovery Oct. 4, just after 1 a.m. in a parking lot on Pinewood Park Drive, in North Bay.

“The vehicle was approached and the driver was observed slumped over in the driver's seat,” OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

“The driver was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the North Bay OPP detachment for further testing.”

The accused was charged with impaired driving and has a court date of Oct. 24.

The driver was also issued a 90-day driver's license suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.