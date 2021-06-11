Charges laid after 23 dogs, three cats seized from Brantford home: police

Brantford police have charged two people after they seized 23 dogs, three cats and one dead cat from a home.

Officers were called to the home on D’Aubigny Road on Wednesday after reports of an animal in distress. Police said they saw a dog in distress inside the home and officers provided immediate assistance.

The Brant County SPCA came to the home and animals, which police said weren't being cared for, were removed form the home. They're now in the care of the SPCA.

A 45-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were arrested and charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals and causing damage or injury to animals.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said they're working with the SPCA, the city's Property Standards Department and the Brant County Health Unit.