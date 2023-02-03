Charges laid after $500K worth of equipment fraudulently purchased from Oshawa company
Two people have been charged after about half a million dollars worth of equipment was fraudulently purchased from an Oshawa company.
According to Durham Regional Police, the suspects entered a business on Bloor Street Tuesday and purchased nearly $500,000 worth of equipment with fraudulent bank drafts.
The next day, the suspects returned to pick up the remaining pieces of equipment. Police say the company had realized the bank drafts were fraudulent and called police.
Both suspects were taken into custody at the scene.
Mississauga residents Marouf Yazbak, 20, and a 17-year-old male have both been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and utter forged documents.
The second suspect cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Durham police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Law Society of Ontario files court application to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode HallThe Law Society of Ontario has filed an application with the Superior Court of Justice seeking to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode Hall.
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communitiesThe mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves inPower utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care workerSeventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhoodPolice are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injuredA seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the AudThe Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
-