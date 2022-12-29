Charges laid after 8-year-old child struck by vehicle in Orillia
One person has been charged after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Orillia.
According to police, the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Collegiate Drive.
Police say the 8-year-old pedestrian, who was crossing at the intersection, was struck as a result of the two-vehicle crash.
The child was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, police say no one else was injured in the crash.
A 66-year-old Orillia man is facing impaired driving charges. he is due to appear in court in Orillia on Jan. 10.
UPDATE: Intersection of Park St and Collegiate Dr in #Orillia has reopened.
A 66-year-old of Orillia has been charged in relation to the investigation with:
• Operation Causing Bodily Harm
• Operation While Impaired – BAC 80 plus
Please #DriveSafe and #DriveSober ^gp
The roadway was closed for an investigation but was reopened after 8 p.m.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year'sCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closureAn elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
-
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock criticVancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Last king tide hits Lower Mainland, but forecasters expecting more in JanuaryVideo from North Vancouver shows significant flooding in the underground parking lot of a waterfront apartment building after Tuesday's king tide.
-
Shelter-in-place issued in Grande PrairieMounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie on Thursday night.