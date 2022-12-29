iHeartRadio

Charges laid after 8-year-old child struck by vehicle in Orillia


An 8-year-old child suffered serious injuries after being struck in a two-vehicle crash in Orillia on Thurs. Dec. 29, 2022 (Twitter: @OPP_CR)

One person has been charged after an 8-year-old child was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Orillia.

According to police, the incident happened at 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Park Street and Collegiate Drive.

Police say the 8-year-old pedestrian, who was crossing at the intersection, was struck as a result of the two-vehicle crash.

The child was transported to a local hospital and was then airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries, police say no one else was injured in the crash.

A 66-year-old Orillia man is facing impaired driving charges. he is due to appear in court in Orillia on Jan. 10. 

UPDATE: Intersection of Park St and Collegiate Dr in #Orillia has reopened.
A 66-year-old of Orillia has been charged in relation to the investigation with:
• Operation Causing Bodily Harm
• Operation While Impaired – BAC 80 plus
Please #DriveSafe and #DriveSober ^gp

— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) December 30, 2022

The roadway was closed for an investigation but was reopened after 8 p.m. 

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

12