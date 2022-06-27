Charges laid after alleged ride-share sexual assault
A sexual assault over the weekend has led to charges, according to police.
Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, police say a woman requested a pick-up from a ride-share service.
The woman gave the drop-off location but police say instead, the driver stopped the vehicle on the side of the road, off-course from the location they were heading to.
The woman attempted to open the door and leave but it was locked. She demanded the driver let her out of the vehicle and yelled but according to police, the suspect proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner.
The victim was eventually able to unlock a door and get out of the car, fleeing on foot, and was able to flag down a passer-by for help.
Police were immediately contacted and were able to track down and arrest the suspect.
A 67-year-old man is charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault.
-
Two Nova Scotia men conquer Cape Wrath ultramarathonTwo Nova Scotia men have successfully completed one of the most challenging races in the world: the Cape Wrath Ultramarathon.
-
Chiefs say Pope's visit important to understand impacts of residential schoolsLeaders from four First Nations in central Alberta say the Pope's upcoming visit can help the world understand the impacts and intergenerational trauma that the residential school system inflicted on Indigenous people.
-
Four teens facing charges after London police officer assaultedFour London teenagers are facing charges Monday for their alleged involvement after a police officer was assaulted and knives and drugs were seized over the weekend, according to police.
-
City of Windsor seeking artifacts and photos highlighting legacy of Hiram WalkerHappen to have any prohibition-era relics, artifacts or photos in your collection? The City of Windsor wants to hear from you.
-
OPP conducts 'foot pursuit' with lost horse in Clearview TownshipAn OPP officer found a long-legged beauty strolling northbound along County Road 124 in the wee hours of Monday morning.
-
Former Toronto Raptor signs with Guelph NighthawksThe Guelph Nighthawks have signed former Toronto Raptor Lucas ‘Bebê’ Nogueira as an international designated player.
-
Police now looking for a Hamilton man after fatal Manitoulin shootingOPP say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 20-year old Hamilton man after a man was shot late Friday night on Manitoulin Island and later died from his injuries.
-
Funding looks to give pay bump for early childhood educators in ManitobaNearly $37 million coming from the provincial and federal governments aims to give Manitoba's early childhood workforce a pay bump this Canada Day.
-
'A long and gruelling process': Child hit by impaired driver facing severe injuries, rehabilitationA seven-year-old Regina boy is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at a bus stop in Regina on June 21, according to a online fundraiser.