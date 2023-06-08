Charges laid after armed robbery reported in London

A London man is charged following a robbery in downtown London.

Just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, police say a man entered a business on Dundas Street near Adelaide Street and once inside, tried to steal things and made threats towards employees while holding a knife.

Officers found and arrested the man in front of the involved business, a knife was also seized.

No physical injuries were reported and a 47-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery.