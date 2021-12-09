Charges laid after assault in Barrie's north end

Two Barrie men face charges following an assault at a complex in the city's north end Thursday evening.

Police said officers arrived at a unit on Georgian Drive to find a man in the driveway of the residential building with a "serious head injury."

Simcoe County paramedics immediately took him to the hospital to be treated.

Police say they learned the men accused of the assault were inside the complex, and, with the assistance of the tactical team, officers placed them under arrest.

Police charged two men, aged 18 and 24, with assault.

The 18-year-old man faces additional charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000, and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.