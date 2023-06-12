Charges laid after attempted grocery theft
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A man from London, Ont. is facing charges after police said he stole groceries from a store in the 100-block of Baseline Road East, and fled the scene Sunday night.
Police said the incident happened around 6 p.m. when the suspect allegedly filled a basket with groceries, and left the store without paying.
Police said when a loss-prevention officer approached the suspect on foot, he assaulted the officer with pepper spray.
Employees were then able to retrieve the stolen items, and they notified police.
Officers then located the suspect nearby on Wharncliffe Road South. He did not sustain any injuries.
As a result, a 36-year-old London man is facing theft and assault charges. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
