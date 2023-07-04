Charges laid after Aylmer sexual assault
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
A London man is charged after a woman reported a sexual assault to police in Aylmer.
On June 30, an 18-year-old woman went to the Aylmer police station to report that she was the victim of assault at her place of work on Talbot Street.
The woman reported that a male employee approached her and started making sexual advances, grabbed the woman’s wrist, pulled her into the bathroom, lifted her shirt and fondled her.
The woman also reported the man blocked the doorway and recorded the incident on his phone and threatened to get the victim fired if she said anything.
A 20-year-old man from London is charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, distribute intimate image without consent and threats and retaliation against employees.
-
-
Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max winA Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collisionFew details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Expect an increased police presence downtown Windsor todayResidents can expect to see an increased police presence downtown as the Windsor Police Service continues its summer safety initiative in the area.
-
New technology to help Winnipeg police search through hours of videoA new investment from the Manitoba government will equip the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) with technology that allows them review hours of video in minutes.
-
Heat warnings continue across northeast Ont.With the humidex expected to hit 40 C on Wednesday, Environment Canada has extended heat warnings for communities across northeastern Ontario.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Turning up the heatAfter starting the month with some "cooler" conditions, temperatures made it back into the low 20s Tuesday and we'll hit the mid 20s in the city this afternoon.
-
Average home price dips slightly in Windsor-EssexHome sales and listings in the region continue to trend slightly downward.
-
Coca-Cola to build new $70M facility in northeast CalgarySoft drink giant Coca-Cola is staking out some more territory in northeast Calgary with what it says is the company's largest single investment in a facility since 2018.