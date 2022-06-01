Charges laid after Brampton road rage incident involving BB gun

A 39-year-old man has been arrested uttering threats during an incident of road rage in Brampton while in possession of a replica gun.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. on Tuesday in the area of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive. According to investigators, two people got involved in a road rage incident and one uttered threats while in possession of a BB gun.

A suspect was arrested shortly after for uttering threats and possession of an unauthorized firearm. An officer found a BB gun located in a holster within the vehicle.

Police say that Brampton resident Brendan Deonarine has since been charged with uttering death threats. He is scheduled to appear in court in August.

In a news release issued Wednesday, investigators warned members of the public that while it is legal to possess BB, pellet or airsoft guns, care is required to ensure that members of the public and police do not mistake them for real firearms.

Police say many of these air guns resemble real weapons.