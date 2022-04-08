Charges laid after car flips over at Waterloo plaza
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A crash in Waterloo that resulted in a car flipped onto its roof has resulted in charges for a driver.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in front of Popeye's Supplements Store around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a driver was heading east on University Avenue when they made a left turn at the Phillip Street intersection.
Another driver heading west reportedly had to swerve to the right to avoid a collision with the other driver, which resulted in the the vehicle mounting a curb, hitting a boulder, and flipping over.
The driver of the flipped over vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the car heading west was charged with not turning safely.
