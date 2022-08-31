Charges laid after crash at Highbury and Huron

Two people are charged after a single-vehicle crash in London on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., police say a man was driving a vehicle northbound on Highbury Avenue approaching Huron Street when the car hit a light standard in the middle of the median.

A London police officer happened to be in the area and witnessed the incident.

According to police, a man fled from the vehicle on foot but was found by officers shortly after. A search of the person yielded a bag containing six grams of suspected cocaine, valued at $600. The male was arrested without incident.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to hospital by paramedic services with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also learned that the man operating the vehicle involved in the collision was a suspended driver.

A 25-year-old man is facing charges of operation while prohibited and careless driving. A 32-year-old man is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I substance.

The damages sustained were estimated at approximately $25,000.