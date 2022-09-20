Charges laid after crash near downtown

One person is facing numerous charges after an attempted vehicle stop in the downtown area.

Police attempted to stop a pickup truck in the area of 104 Avenue and 101 Street around 10:40 a.m.

The driver refused to stop and sped away from the scene, according to the Edmonton Police Service. Officers did not pursue the driver.

A short time later, the truck reportedly crashed into a car turning left onto 101 Street southbound from 107 Avenue.

Two people from the car and one from the pickup were taken to hospital by EMS as a precaution.

The driver of the pickup was arrested and charged with multiple offences.

Police are still investigating.