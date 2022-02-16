Charges laid after crash on Highway 400 in Barrie causing fuel spill

Police shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in Barrie Wednesday morning after a truck crashed, causing a fuel spill.

Crews were called to Highway 400 at Dunlop Street early Wednesday morning after reports the truck hit the shoulder and spun out, causing the leak.

All traffic was temporarily diverted at Dunlop Street as crews cleaned up the spill and debris.

OPP opened up a left lane shortly after 8 a.m., but one northbound lane remained blocked for guide rail repairs.

Police charged the 61-year-old truck driver with careless driving.

In an email to CTV News, the Ministry of Environment said it, along with the City of Barrie environmental staff, did not identify any off-site impacts from the spilled fuel.

The ministry added the spill was contained to the highway.