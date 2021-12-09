Charges laid after crossbow fired at two people inside a car in Brampton, Ont.

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a crossbow at the occupants of a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. late last week.

Police say the incident took place on Dec. 3 near of Airport Road and Triple Crown Drive.

According to investigators, two victims were driving in the area when another vehicle pulled up alongside them. The occupants of the second vehicle fired a crossbow at the victims, police said, narrowly missing them. The projectile lodged itself within the vehicle, police added.

The suspects fled the area in the vehicle.

On Thursday, police identified two suspects wanted in connection with the investigation. Officers say they found a crossbow and “ other evidence” at their place of residence after executing a search warrant.

Brampton resident Sahil Gill, 20, has been charged with attempted murder and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while Devinder Gill, 20 has also been charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.